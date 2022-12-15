After a 15-Year Hiatus, Jackie Chan Reveals Plans for a New Rush Hour

Image Source: Roger Birnbaum Productions

Today, at the Red Sea Film Festival held in Saudi Arabia, Jackie Chan took to the stage to share some information about his new project and make a surprise announcement. As it turns out, after 15 years, a fourth Rush Hour film is actually in the works and further along than expected.

He didn’t share any tangible details outside of the fact that the film already has a director. Chan didn’t reveal who this director is but did announce that he would be having dinner with the director sometime today. He mentioned the meeting would involve script discussions, but the state of the script is a mystery.

Is Chris Tucker Returning for Rush Hour 4?

There is currently no mention of co-star Chris Tucker coming back yet, but it would be hard to imagine a Rush Hour 4 without both stars reprising their roles of Lee and Carter.

Rush Hour was the first English-language film starring Jackie Chan that used his own voice. All previous films featured some level of dubbing, but Rush Hour director Brett Ratner (X-Men: The Last Stand, The Family Man) encouraged him to try it. The rest is history, and that film cemented Jackie Chan as a Hollywood icon.

Though, due to the aforementioned 15-year gap, this Rush Hour outing most likely won’t be as stunt-heavy for Jackie Chan. The first one was released when he was 44 years old, but seeing as he’s closer to 68 at this point, let’s hope that the actor lets someone else take all of those nasty bumps this time around.

