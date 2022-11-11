Can You Beat Angrboda in a Race in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

About midway through God of War Ragnarok, Atreus is sent to the mythical hiding place of the Giants, known as Ironwood. Here, he encounters Angrboda, a strange girl that is responsible for painting the prophesies that he and Kratos find throughout the game. While their time together is short, the two have a lot of fun together, including a few races. Here is everything you need to know about if you can beat Angrboda in a Race in God of War Ragnarok.

Can Atreus Win the Race in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

The short answer is no, each race is a predetermined outcome where Angrboda wins both times. Even if you’re beating her before you reach the shield portion of the race, Angrboda cuts in front of you right as Atreus gets a little knocked off balance.

She comments saying that she won, but it was a little unfair because she knew the course. She also wins the second race in a similar manner, sliding in just at the end on her magical fox to steal the victory.

While it might seem unfair, it’s worth losing in the end, as it results in some cut dialogue between the two of them, especially in regards to the context of the second race. Sometimes winning isn’t all that matters.

That is everything you need to know about if you can beat Angrboda in a race in God of War Ragnarok. For more helpful tips, tricks, and guides for the game, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got for you right down below.