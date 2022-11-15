Time to get emotional Disney fans, as it was just revealed that Inside Out is officially getting a sequel. The news came during the D23 2022 dedicated to new Disney and Marvel announcements, which includes plenty of animated movies and release dates. Here is everything you need to know about when does Inside Out 2 come out.

After being announced at D23 with a general release window, we now know that Inside Out 2 comes out in theaters on June 14, 2022. The film once again stars Amy Poehler and will be directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve.

While we know Inside Out 2 will introduce new emotions and that Riley is set to be a teenager, there isn’t much else known yet about the plot.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Inside Out 2 comes out. For more info on the movie and the D23 event as a whole, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for updates.

There should also be some more Disney-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the games, movies, and shows announced today. For any questions you have about the movie that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.