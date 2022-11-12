Vinland Saga Anime Season 2 Gets New English Trailer Showing its Brutal World & Characters

Image via Crunchyroll

The Viking age of Vinland Saga looks as brutal as ever, now with English subtitles.

Today Crunchyroll released a new English trailer of the second season of the popular Viking-age anime Vinland Saga.

The trailer was released in Japanese a few weeks ago, but today we actually get a version with English subtitles that most can understand.

We take a look at the characters that we’ll meet during the second season, including new and returning ones. Of course, Thorfinn is still the protagonist.

The video also features the opening theme song “River” performed by Anonymous.

You can check it out below.

The anime will be aired on Jan. 9, 2023, and will be streamed for the west on Crunchyroll and Netflix depending on the region.

It’s produced by MAPPA with Shuhei Yabuta (Chainsaw Man; Jujutsu Kaisen; Attack on Titan: The Final Season) reprising his role as director. Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan; Jujutsu Kaisen) is the character designer, Takahiko Abiru (Death Note; Attack on Titan Final Season) is the chief animation director, Yusuke Takeda (Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song; Penguin Highway), Kentaro Onuki (Gintama: The Final Movie; Sword Art Online), and Izumi Hirabayashi (The Ancient Magus’ Bride) worked on the art direction, while the soundtrack has been composed by Yutaka Yamada (Alice in Borderland; Tokyo Revengers; Tokyo Ghoul).

If you’re unfamiliar with Vinland Saga, it’s based on the manga designed by Makoto Yukimura, serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon following its debut on the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2005. It sold a whopping 7 million copies to date.