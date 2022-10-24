Vinland Saga Anime Season 2 Gets Release Date, Trailer, & More Details; Will Stream on Crunchyroll & Netflix

Image via Crunchyroll

Vinland Saga season 2 has an official debut date in January.

Today Twin Engine announced the air date of the second season of the acclaimed anime Vinland Saga.

The anime will debut on January 9, 2023, and will be streamed for the west on Crunchyroll and Netflix depending on the region.

Alongside the air date, we also get two trailers, one from Crunchyroll and one from Twin Engine itself, featuring the opening theme song “River” performed by Anonymouz.

The anime is produced by MAPPA with Shuhei Yabuta (Chainsaw Man; Jujutsu Kaisen; Attack on Titan: The Final Season) reprising his role as director. Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man; Attack on Titan; Jujutsu Kaisen) is the character designer, Takahiko Abiru (Death Note; Attack on Titan Final Season) is the chief animation director, Yusuke Takeda (Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song; Penguin Highway), Kentaro Onuki (Gintama: The Final Movie; Sword Art Online), and Izumi Hirabayashi (The Ancient Magus’ Bride) worked on the art direction, while the soundtrack has been composed by Yutaka Yamada (Alice in Borderland; Tokyo Revengers; Tokyo Ghoul).

You can check out the trailers below and the official key visual at the bottom of the post.

Here’s the official synopsis of the new series.

A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a “slave” and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of “the promised land”. This is “The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)”. “The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga) “that lies beyond the prologue.

Last, but not least, we get an official list of voice actors.

Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar

as Einar Kensho Ono as Canute

as Canute Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

as Arnheid Yu Hayashi as Olmar

as Olmar Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil

as Ketil Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil

as Thorgil Fuminori Komatsu as Snake

as Snake Mugihito as Sverkel

as Sverkel Yoji Ueda as Leif

as Leif Akio Otsuka as Thorkel

If you’re unfamiliar with Vinland Saga, it’s based on the manga created by Makoto Yukimura, serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon following its debut on Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2005. It sold over 7 million copies to date.