Vinland Saga Season 2 Is Coming in January 2023

Today, Japanese production company Twin Engine revealed that Vinland Saga Season 2 would be releasing in January 2023. While an exact release date wasn’t provided, this window is a lot more news than we’ve gotten recently, as fans have been eager to hear more about a sequel season since the show debuted in Summer 2019.

You can check out the release date trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2, alongside a general description of the plot for the series, right down below:

Around the end of the millennium, Viking, the mightiest but atrocious men, had been outbreaking in everywhere.

This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil.

Thorfinn, the son of the greatest warrior, lived his childhood in a battlefield. He was seeking a land of reverie called Vinland. This is the story of a true warrior in an age of turmoil.

At the moment, there isn’t too much information on Season 2, but we do know that the first season served as a prologue for the series. As such, you can likely expect another time skip to occur when the story picks back up.

Featured Image Source: Twin Engine

