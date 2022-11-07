This Might Be the Best Kratos Cosplay Ever

God of War: Ragnarok is nearly here. It’s so close that you can feel it in the air any time you step out of the house. Or maybe that’s just the cool Fall air. Either way, Ragnarok marks the beginning of the holiday gaming season, and there’s no better way to usher in the next God of War than another fantastic cosplay from Maul Cosplay.

This time around, Ben is jumping into the beard of everyone’s favorite godly dad, Kratos. Ben from Maul Cosplay is known for his extremely detailed costumes. Not only are his costumes look nearly identical to what is seen in the games, but details like body paint, scars, hair, and facial hair are always immaculate.

The same goes for his latest cosplay as Kratos. Looking at the tweet that revealed this new cosplay, it almost appears to be a screenshot from a trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. Upon closer inspection, it’s clearly a ridiculously high-quality Kratos cosplay. You can see the tweet from Maul Cosplay down below.

Not a single stitch, is out of place, the beard is perfectly shaped, the scar over his right eye looks believable, and the bodypaint work looks perfect. The slight weathering on the red markings gives additional depth to this cosplay that makes it truly feel like you’re looking at Kratos in-game.

On top of that, the painstaking detail seen on the clothing and Kratos’ axe is mind-blowing. Based on what Maul Cosplay said in another tweet in the original thread, he has been working on this cosplay all the way back to 2020. Clearly, it has all paid off with one of the best-looking Kratos cosplays you’ll ever see.

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to release on PS4 and PS5 in a few very short days on Nov. 9.

Featured Image Source: @Maul_Cosplay on Twitter