These Snowman Pikachu Donuts in Japan Are the Sweetest Things You’ll See Today

How long would YOU stand in line to try these adorable snowy Pikachu-shaped donuts? This YouTuber shares his experience.

Mister Donut is a popular donut shop around the world, especially in Japan, and you might already know that they have a special limited-time Pikachu donut on their menu. What you might not know, though, is that they recently added a new variation to promote Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: the Snowman Pikachu donut.

Japan ON on YouTube posted a video about his experience getting this popular item at Mister Donut in Japan. He shared that he lines up for a couple of hours—the line must have been incredibly long with the donuts having a big demand.

The Snowman Pikachu donuts look similar to the regular yellow Pikachu donuts but with some slight changes. It has white frosting instead of yellow, has small dot eyes, and has powder sprinkled on top of it to represent snow. The inside looks to be filled with cream.

The Pikachu donuts also come in an adorable Pikachu-printed paper bowl that advertises the upcoming games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Switch.

You’ll have to watch the Short posted on Youtube by Japan ON below to see for yourself just how delicious the Snowman Pikachu donut looks. Would you stand in line for hours just to try one?

