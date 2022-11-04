Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Coming to PS5

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be playable on PlayStation 5 very soon.

Today Merge Games, Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released for PS5.

The standard version for Sony’s newest console will be released on Nov. 25 with a special edition coming later. It’ll even be available physically, at least in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Middle East (this has not been confirmed for North America yet, to our knowledge).

The standard edition will even include some additional goodies, a 24-page “Pocket Guide” featuring character bios and in-game animation sprites, and a flexible pizza-shaped PVC keyring.

The Signature Edition includes the following

A standard edition copy of the game.

One randomly selected Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles eye mask, players will receive either Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, or Leonardo

CD Soundtrack featuring 28 tracks presented in a pizza box-styled case

4x 30mm Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles metal pins

Metal Shredder keyring

Numbered autograph art card

80mm sewer manhole cover metal coaster

Prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 for the Standard Edition and £59.99 / €69.99 for the Signature Edition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (including Game Pass).

The game was quite successful when it originally launched, as it shipped one million copies during its first week on the shelves.