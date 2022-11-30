Tales of Symphonia Remastered Shows its Legendary Story With New Trailer

One of the most beloved stories in the JRPG genre is back with Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

Today Bandai Namco released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

The trailer focuses on the game’s story, which is loved by many fans of the genre and will finally be brought back for those who have never played it. We get to meet the cast and take a look at the narration.

Tales of Symphonia is one of the most classic and beloved chapters of Bandai Namco’s Tales series, originally released in 2003 for GameCube and then ported to PS2 in 2004.

In 2013 it was also ported to PS3, and then the same version made its way to PC in 2016.

It tells the story of Genis Sage and Colette Brune, who start a journey to replenish their world with Mana alongside Raine Sage and Kratos Aurion. They meet Sheena Fujibayashi who comes from a parallel world and together they discover that the fate of both worlds hangs in the balance as they compete for Mana.

As a result, they set out to save both worlds, within an epic story that has been appreciated by JRPG fans around the world across multiple console generations.

The trailer provides a glimpse of that, and you can watch it below.

Tales of Symphonia Remaster will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on Feb. 17 in both North America and Europe.