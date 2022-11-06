Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC

Image via Bandai Namco

A new SAO game is coming to consoles and PC, based on War of Underworld.

Today, during the Sword Art Online 10th anniversary event, Bandai Namco announced a brand new Sword Art Online video game.

The game is titled Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, and it’ll release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

It’s inspired by the Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld arc of the anime and set in the Dark Territory of Underworld. It will also serve as a sequel to Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris.

A Nintendo Switch version has not been announced, but if Alicization Lycoris is any indication, it could come later.

Familiar characters will appear including Kirito, Asuna, Leafa, Sinon, Alice, Eugeo, Bercouli, Cardinal, Vixur Ul Shasta, Lipia Zancale, Iskahn, and D.I.L.

New characters are also included, a dark knight named Dorothy and a young girl named Sarai. Of course, like most original characters in Sword Art Online games, they will play a relevant role in the story. Their voice actresses have not been revealed just yet.

We also learn that the theme song will be performed by ReoNA, who has been the voice of many SAO songs.

The announcement was accompanied with a trailer, which you can see below.

At the moment, the western arms of Bandai Namco have not announced a localization, but I would be surprised if it did not come soon.