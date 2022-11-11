Image Source: John Lewis

Welcome, one and all! Yes, it’s that time of year again when we give gifts to loved ones, sing songs, and drink a wee bit too much eggnog. (Hey, it’s the holidays!) If you’re anything like us and you sometimes find it tricky getting the right gift for that very special someone, then you’re in the right place – especially if they’re a fan of George Lucas’s iconic sci-fi franchise. Without further ado, then, here are 10 Star Wars gift ideas for that special Jedi in your life. Let’s go!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video Game

Image Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Kicking things off with what we know best, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a terrific family-friendly romp into that beloved galaxy far, far away, and a great option for any loved ones who’re into video games.

The popular action-adventure experience is chock-full of content and manages to squeeze all nine core movies into one jumbo-sized video game collection. Plus, it even features two-player co-op, so if you have your own little younglings to entertain this festive season, this is a solid choice.

Jedi Challenges AR Headset and Lightsaber Controller

Image Source: Lenovo

Ever wanted to look as cool as Luke? You know the part, the one where he’s doing that super cool lightsaber training on the Millennium Falcon? Well, with this new gadget, you’ll make that specific dream become a reality.

Plug a compatible phone into the AR headset, and away you go. Unfortunately, there appears to be only one game included. But when said game sees you going toe-to-toe with legendary Star Wars enemies in your own living room while using one of the most iconic weapons in cinema, it’s hard to go wrong.

“The Rise of Skywalker” D-O Interactive Droid

Image Source: John Lewis

The Rise of Skywalker movie may’ve largely been a bit of a missed opportunity, but at least we had one good thing to come out of it: the cute little D-O droid. Yep, this guy is totes adorbs. Who wouldn’t want this chap zipping around their living room bleeping and blooping? Nobody, that’s who.

Not only does D-O’s head move, but the little tyke can balance itself on one wheel. Oh, and wanna know something even cooler? You can actually control the wee droid with a remote, and it even has several different modes that change its personality. D-O? Sic ’em, boy!

Star Wars Lightsaber Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders

Image Source: Walmart

Everyday salt and pepper grinders may be pretty boring to the average Joe, but what if you Star Wars-ed ’em up? Yeah, now we have your attention.

These battery-powered bad boys grind your seasoning of choice at the touch of a button, and it makes you look absolutely fantabulous at the same time. Could someone please pass the… BADASS LIGHTSABERS, PLEASE? Come on, they pretty much sell themselves, right? Teatime will never be the same again.

Grogu Stainless Steel Mug

Image Source: Amazon

Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, took the world by storm back in 2019 when he debuted in The Mandalorian‘s first season. Since then, he’s pretty much become synonymous with the IP and an icon for everything that is right with modern Star Wars, and rightly so.

With this fancy new mug, you can show off your love of the legendary pint-sized hero to all your other fellow Padawans out there. And you can also keep your hot beverage nice and toasty with a fancy ear-shaped lid. Handy!

Death Star Popcorn Maker

Image Source: Starwars.com

That’s no moon… it’s a popcorn maker! Okay, but seriously, I’m pretty sure I’d never get tired of saying that if I had one of these bad boys in my house. (It’ll probably drive my better half nuts, but I digress.)

Not only does the top cover double up as a bowl, but it’s also a slightly healthier choice as it cooks the corn using hot air rather than lots of oil. It’s also really easy to pick up and use and super convenient to clean. In short, this’ll be the perfect accompaniment for your next Star Wars movie marathon.

Lightsaber Pizza Cutter

Image Source: Etsy

Hello there! While only a Sith deals in absolutes, we’re going to go on record and say this is absolutely worth picking up for all you pizza aficionados out there.

Yes, not only does this pizza cutter look like a lightsaber hilt, but it also makes lightsaber sounds as well. Enjoy cutting up your favorite pie and saying to your loved ones ad nauseum: “Join the dark slice, Luke!” Because even though they say they hate it, deep down, they love it, really.

Star Wars Ceramic Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks

Image Source: Mercari.com

Grogu is easily one of the coolest critters to come out of modern Star Wars media, so why not celebrate his cutesy brilliance with this ramen bowl with chopsticks set?

While chowing down on your favorite bowl of noodles like Baby Yoda slurping down those strange frogs’ eggs, you can behold Grogu’s adorable presence and be safe in the knowledge that you are the coolest Jedi in the galaxy.

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker

Image Source: Eater.com

Are you, by chance, a waffle lover? If so, then you won’t need to use too much force to create these wonderful Death Star-shaped waffles.

Not only is this bad boy an officially licensed Star Wars product, but it’s also super easy to clean and can even cook cheese toasties if you’re hankering for something more savory. Unfortunately, it won’t cook roasted Porg or floating Naboo fruit. Boo!

Star Wars R2-D2 2-Slice Toaster

Image Source: ZDNet

While you may think this R2-D2-shaped toaster just toasts bread, you’d be wrong. In fact, this nifty gadget also makes authentic Artoo bleeps and bloops and lights up as well.

Sure, it may not give you the high ground, and it may not wipe away the memories of those awful prequel movies, but it’ll be a great conversation starter for any of those who enter your humble abode.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this list of 10 Star Wars gift ideas for that special Jedi in your life will give you some inspiration this holiday season. You’re welcome!

