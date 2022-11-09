Prepare to Cry, We Almost Got a 2D Dark Souls Game

Even though the aftershocks of 2009’s PS3 exclusive Demon’s Souls can be felt to this day – I mean, it literally kickstarted its own sub-genre – it’s fair to say that we haven’t had that many fantastic 2D Souls-likes.

Sure, we’ve had the likes of Salt and Sanctuary, Eldest Souls, Titan Souls, and Blasphemous, but have you ever had a hankering for a full on 2D Souls-like set in the world of Dark Souls?

Funnily enough, video game pixel artist Thomas Feichtmeir pitched an idea to Bandai Namco back in 2016, and the aesthetic looks absolutely phenomenal. Go ahead and feast your eyes on the new art down below, though if you’re anything like us, it’ll just make you really sad that we never ever got it.

A Dark Souls 3 – 2D pixelart metroidvania was pitched to Bandai Namco ~6 years ago.

This is now finally out of NDA, so enjoy the visuals created back then. pic.twitter.com/Dt5BDasWbU — Thomas Feichtmeir (@cyangmou) November 8, 2022

Because of an NDA (non disclosure agreement) that was signed six years ago, Feichtmeir was unable to share any details about the project, until today.

As you can see, the sole image that he has shared looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous and features all the signature Dark Souls HUD elements that fans are familiar with: the amount of Souls possessed, the big boss health bar, a stamina and magic gauge, a HP bar, and even weapon and item slots.

Frankly, we’re just a bit bamboozled that this project never got to see the light of day. *big sigh* Hey, the heart wants what the heart wants.

But what say you? Tell us, would you be all over a 2D Dark Souls game that looked like this? Or would you just give it a wide berth? Re-kindle those bonfires in the usual place down below to let us know.

Related Posts