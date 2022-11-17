How to Fix Friends List Not Opening in MW2

Image Source: Activision

The launch of Warzone 2.0 alongside Modern Warfare 2 has been rather messy, and one of the elements that has ended up broken and nonfunctional is the social menu, including the friend list. This is obviously a problem for many, considering how important it is to be able to play with friends in a first-person shooter, and especially in a squad-based experience like Battle Royale. Due to that, many have been asking themselves how to fix the social menu and friend list not working in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to Fix Social Menu Not Working in Modern Warfare 2

Unfortunately, a full-fledged fix for this is not available yet at the moment of this writing. While the developers are aware of the issue, which means that it’s likely to be patched before long, for the moment we are left to our own devices.

Luckily, a partial workaround has been found by Reddit user Netoxicky.

To add friends to your party, you can click on the headphone icon on the top right of the main menu of the game, which lets you access the Channels feature.

That will let you create a voice chat channel for your party, and select players to invite. Doing just that will bring up your friend list and finally invite your friends.

Do keep in mind that you can do that only once per party. This means that if you have to invite someone else after your party has been formed, you’ll need to disband the channel and create a new one, reinviting everyone at the same time.

Of course, this is rather unwieldy and it doesn’t really solve the problem at the root, but for now, that’s all we know about how to fix the social menu and the friend list not working in Modern Warfare 2. For more on the game, here’s our take on how messy Warzone 2.0’s launch has been, some hilarious proximity chat silliness, and our tip for making looting way easier.

Related Posts