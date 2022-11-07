Mass Effect Fan Finds Hidden Message from Liara Embedded in N7 Day Teaser Trailer

In celebration of N7 Day, BioWare released yet another image that teases the studio’s upcoming Mass Effect game, featuring oodles of little details, such as a mass relay being built, ships like the Ark, and an unknown planet below. However, the image is only a single still from a 25-second video, which, when downloaded, has accompanying audio.

Untrained ears would simply write it off as science-fiction noises and static, but of course, it’s never that simple. Soundcloud user Mosaic Horse shared their findings: a message hidden within.

The audio reveals someone saying, “Exactly. The council will be furious, although they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance,” followed by a garbled sentence, then “How did we miss this?” Mosaic Horse, in response to another user asking to remove certain aspects of the audio, stated they would try a different method to clean up some of the other garbled audio.

As to who is doing the talking, it sounds suspiciously like Liara T’Soni’s voice, with Geth sounds layered over top. Her presence in the story wouldn’t be surprising, considering Liara was featured in the official teaser trailer for BioWare’s next Mass Effect title.

Either way, it’s a tease within a tease, but still doesn’t quite elaborate on the potential story. This, along with Mass Effect Project Director Mike Gamble’s cryptic Tweet about the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxy, continues to suggest that the two branching galaxies are somehow related.

Update: Bioware have confirmed the translation, as you can see via the tweet below:

Thank you to all the agents who decoded the footage. Here’s a clean transmission 👀 https://t.co/iADrTHnU6s pic.twitter.com/ALNBNNM05a — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2022

Featured Image Source: BioWare

