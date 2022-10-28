Mass Effect: Andromeda Might Be Making a Comeback After All

It’s no secret that Mass Effect: Andromeda was generally panned by critics and regarded as a bit of a disappointment after fans had waited so long for a new entry in the series. The Ryder twins and the new characters just couldn’t seem to hold a candle to the cast of the original trilogy, and sequel and DLC plans had reportedly been shelved after that.

BioWare has since announced a brand new Mass Effect game in the works, though details on that are still pretty scant. However, BioWare Project Director Michael Gamble has just put out a rather cryptic tweet that teases the return of the Andromeda cast and story in some way.

The tweet is simply a quoted tweet of the Milky Way and Andromeda collision that NASA had reported on 10 years ago, but it’s certainly telling that Gamble has chosen to bring it up again now. The original trilogy was largely set in the Milky Way, where Shepard and co. were tasked with flitting from planet to planet to meet different alien races while shutting down the Reaper and Collector threat. Andromeda, as you may have deduced from its name, was set in the Andromeda galaxy, and featured the Ryders pushing humanity’s frontiers to explore more of the unknown.

The original trilogy and Andromeda are set extremely far apart, both in distance and in time, but this tease from Gamble could suggest both plotlines coinciding in some way, perhaps in the upcoming Mass Effect game.

We’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

