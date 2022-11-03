Mangaka Aka Akasaka Announces Partial Retirement After Finishing Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is an excellent story and we look forward to what Aka Akasaka creates next.

Yesterday, chapter 271 of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War was published. This new chapter is also the finale of the manga that first started in 2015. After this seven-year effort, mangaka Aka Akasaka made an important announcement of his retirement as an artist. That’s right, before you panic, it is only retirement from the art/illustration side of manga creation. Akasaka will continue working as a writer for any new series.

Akasaka posted the below Tweet to announce the news. In it, he claims to have left something behind in Kaguya-sama that he is currently working on. For all we know, this could mean an epilogue light novel.

Don’t worry, we aren’t assuming you just know Japanese. Thankfully, @shonenleaks on Twitter posted a translation.

AKA AKASAKA RETIREMENT STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/9dF9TU6G2F — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 3, 2022

Over on the Viz site, you can read up to chapter 231 in volume 23. Judging by that, it will be a little bit until English readers can enjoy the final chapter/volume of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.

For those who may be unsure what the series is about, Viz summarizes it as:

As leaders of their prestigious academy’s student council, Kaguya and Miyuki are the elite of the elite! But it’s lonely at the top… Luckily for them, they’ve fallen in love! There’s just one problem—they both have too much pride to admit it. And so begins the daily scheming to get the object of their affection to confess their romantic feelings first…



Love is a war you win by losing.

Even if the manga is winding down, the anime shows absolutely no signs of stopping. The third season began in April and ended in June, but that’s not all this year has to offer. There is set to be a movie titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends that will release in Japan on Dec. 17.

Featured Image Source: A-1 Pictures.

Related Posts