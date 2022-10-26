Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Manga Is Ending With Next Chapter

Fans of the Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga will need to brace themselves for some heartbreaking news regarding the manga series.

In the 48th issue of Weekly Young Jump, it was revealed that the manga’s final chapter is set to release next week via the publication’s 49th issue. This chapter will provide a firm conclusion to the love-based escapades of its main characters, and is intended to provide a proper ending to most all of the storylines actively taking place at this time.

It is unknown if this chapter will provide anything else aside from an ending for the current story, as there are no announced plans to continue it through a spin-off or sequel series either through manga, light novels or some other medium.

First beginning serialization back in 2015, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War tells the story of two students – Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya – who are both interested in each other but don’t want to be the first to admit it. As a result, the two engage in a series of mind games to try and manipulate the other into admitting their feelings first, only for it to blow up in their faces while their friends desperately try to get them to cut to the chase.

The series started its run in Miracle Jump before transitioning to publication in Weekly Young Jump. It has also received an anime adaptation, which can currently be viewed in its entirety on Crunchyroll.

For more on all things Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Source: Oricon

