What Did Kratos Whisper to Atreus in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Near the start of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus are awoken by a vicious thunderstorm and greeted by a troublesome guest. During their interaction, you may notice that the father and son share a brief conversation that the player can’t hear. Here is everything you need to know about what Kratos whispered to Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

Please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

What Does Kratos Whisper to Atreus When Thor Shows up in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

While there isn’t necessarily anything that specifically confirms this, it is pretty obvious that Kratos tells Atreus to hide Mimir from Thor. This is indicated by the fact that when Thor walks into the house, the smartest head alive isn’t at his usual post.

Since he doesn’t have legs, it’s not like Mimir could have sauntered away from his post and hidden himself, as we did see that he was at his usual spot when Kratos and Atreus walk out of the house. So why did he tell him to hide the head?

Why Does Kratos Hide Mimir?

Kratos tells Atreus to hide Mimir because he knows that the imposing figure in front of him is Thor, even though he asks him who he is. Deductive reasoning would state that if Thor was near, Odin was as well, so the God of War thought it prudent to hide Mimir, as it has been made clear that the two hate each other.

Playing the game shows that this act doesn’t make a difference, as Odin knew Mimir was there all along, but it is still a really cool, albeit small, detail that adds to the story and characters. That is everything you need to know about what Kratos whispered to Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

