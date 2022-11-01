Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Connect with us

Joey and Howard quiz
Welcome, Friends and The Big Bang Theory fans to another round of quote-based TV trivia. In the words of our favorite pizza-munching New Yorker: How you doin’?

Out of all the awesome characters on both respective shows, we have a big ol’ soft spot for both Joey and Howard. Funny, charismatic, with a penchant for wooing the gals, both Joey and Howard are loveable rogues who always manage to put a smile on our faces, right?

Yes, today’s challenge is to identify who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the charming ladies’ man, Joey? Or was it the, well, erm… charming ladies’ man, Howard? It’s your call — you’re the boss!

So, without further ado, order the Joey special (that’s two whole pizzas!), grab your most prized comic books, avoid those peanuts, and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. Can you identify all these Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz quotes? You’ve got this!

"You know, it's not unheard of for a one-night stand to turn into a relationship."
"Sup with the wack PlayStation, sup?"
"The line is a dot to you."
"A spoon! Your hands! Your face!"
"I want you to know I'm done being scared."
"I'm a doctor, not a mathematician."
"Thank you for blaming me for everything that's wrong in your life. Thank you for walking out on our friendship!"
"What's not to like?"
"I ate a butterfly."
"What would a dinosaur do?"
"That is so not my motto!"
"The way I see it, I'm halfway to pity sex."
"I'm not even sorry!"
"I'm not a baby! I'm a grown man, and I made the bed."
"Great, we're turning on each other. That's just what the bird wants us to do!"
"GET OVER IT, IT'S BEEN FOUR YEARS!"

