Nothing hits the spot quite like a good meal does. In this guide, we dive right into how you can unlock cooking in Harvestella.

There are a lot of reasons that players enjoy games like Harvestella. From the JRPG elements to the prospect of farming peacefully and tending to your crops, it is no wonder that many of us were very excited about its recent release. One thing that many similar titles include as a gameplay mechanic is cooking, and Harvestella is no different. If you are wondering how to unlock cooking in Harvestella, we have written up a guide here. No longer will you character farm or fight on an empty stomach! It’s time to get the bread, literally.

Unlocking Cooking in Harvestella

Thankfully, unlocking cooking is not too difficult in Harvestella even though it is not an ability that you will have from the beginning. All that it will take is a little bit of Grilla and patience. Before you set out to unlock cooking, make sure that you have gathered up enough money. In this case, that will be 2,000 Grilla but we do recommend that you have more for recipes.

You need to make sure that you have progressed through the beginning of the story enough until you have unlocked farming as well.

Renovating the Kitchen

To renovate your kitchen so that you can finally cook, you will need to locate the Renovator’s shop in Lethe Village. You can then purchase the “Kitchen Counter” as pictured below at the shop, which will take a day to be built. Once it is built, you will be able to use it!

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Thankfully, all you need is 2,000 Grilla. We say all because other renovations will cost extra materials along with their monetary price.

Cooking

Now that you have unlocked the proper renovation to be able to cook meals, you can prepare food. If you want to know how you can grab recipes, check out our guide here. To start, you will be able to cook the “Mountain Fry” recipe as it unlocks once the renovation is bought.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you are wondering how to unlock other things in the game such as every job now that you know how to unlock cooking in Harvestella, check out our guide here! You can also look at other similar content below.

Related Posts