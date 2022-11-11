How To Get Evil Dead the Game for Free on the Epic Games Store

Image Source: Saber Interactive

Epic Games is back once again with its mouth-watering game offers as it announces Evil Dead: The Game as the next free game for the PC. The title will be available for free from Nov. 17, and players who will claim the digital copy during this period can keep the game forever in their library. With that said, here’s a complete guide to claiming Evil Dead the Game for free on the Epic Games Store when the offer goes live.

How Do You Claim Evil Dead the Game for Free on the Epic Games Store? Answered

To get Evil Dead the Game for free, launch the Epic Games client on your PC and login into your account. Afterward, head to the Store section and search for Evil Dead the Game. Finally, click on the Get option and complete the transaction. Don’t worry, it won’t charge you anything.

After that, you can download Evil Dead the Game through Epic Games’ library tab. The download size is over 10 GB. Hence make sure you have enough free storage space and are connected to a reliable internet connection for a seamless installation.

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Evil Dead The Game will be available for free from Nov. 17. Therefore, players can’t claim this deal as of writing. The crowning point is players who claim the digital copy during this period can keep the game forever in their library.

Evil Dead The Game System Requirements

Before you begin downloading the game, make sure that your system is meeting the following minimum requirements to run Evil Dead The Game:

CPU: Core i5-4590 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 270

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Even if your system is unable to meet the requirements, you can still take advantage of this exclusive deal and play the game in the future once you upgrade your gaming setup.

That is all the key information on claiming Evil Dead the Game for free on the Epic Games Store. Before leaving, make sure to check out other game-related content like all survivors & demons from Evil Dead: The Game and all maps in Evil Dead The Game.

