how to get Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Upgrading your weapons and armor in God of War Ragnarok is almost a necessity if you want to stand a fighting chance against Odin and his waves of minions. Smoldering Embers are an incredibly rare crafting material that can’t simply be found by opening any old chest scattered across the Nine Realms. They require a little more effort in order to obtain. The good news is we’re here to talk you through God of War Ragnarok Smoldering Ember locations and what they’re used for.

What Are Smoldering Embers?

Smoldering Embers are a crafting material used to upgrade your various pieces of armor. For example, Hunter’s Pauldron chest armor requires two Smoldering Embers to reach its level 9 upgrade.

The good news is that Smoldering Embers are only used for armor and not your weapons, meaning if you’ve already decided on an armor set you plan to rock for the rest of your time in the game, you won’t have to worry about using your embers on the wrong upgrade.

Where to Find Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Smoldering Embers can only be obtained by completing and advancing through the Trials of Muspelheim.

To start these trials, go to Muspelheim and follow the quest markers for the ‘The Crucible’ Favor. Next, head to the large sword hilt in the cave and interact with it to begin a Muspelheim Trial.

These trials are a test of your combat skills in God of War and task you with defeating a set amount of enemies within a time limit or without taking a single bit of damage. Complete the first set and you’ll take on more at higher difficulties.

After completing each trial, a golden chest will appear in the room you’re in. Go ahead and open this up and you’ll be rewarded with a large amount of Hacksilver, as well as some crafting materials. This is the only way to get Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok.

Unfortunately, like some common crafting materials, you cannot buy Smoldering Embers from Brok and Sindri, so instead you’ll need to head to the toasty tropical climate of Muspelheim in order to obtain them.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok. Looking for more handy guides? We’ve got you covered with guides on how to get the Svartalfheim Watchtower Key, how to change arrow type, and how to block in God of War Ragnarok.

