HBO Is Cancelling One of Its Biggest Series

Image Courtesy of HBO

In a shocking turn of events, HBO has decided to cancel the popular sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. The news comes amidst a slew of cancellations and layoffs after a massive merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery.

As noted in The Hollywood Reporter, ratings for the sci-drama have steadily declined since the third season, and the show’s average critic score on Rotten Tomatoes dipped from the mid-80s to now the mid-70s. Fans of the series have also become increasingly frustrated with the previous two season’s confusing storylines and lack of character development.

Despite the supposed decrease in ratings and quality, it’s still quite shocking that the new leadership at Warner Bros. would cancel a show that has racked up numerous accolades, including fifty-four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and nine wins. Additionally, Westworld’s debut on HBO was the highest-viewed premiere for the network since the first episode of 2014’s True Detective.

During his appearance at New York Comic Con, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan expressed confidence that another chapter of the story would follow season 4, stating, “We always planned for a fifth and final season. We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.” Likewise, co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline, “Jonah (Nolan) and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet.”

HBO sent out the following statement about Westworld’s cancellation:

“Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

