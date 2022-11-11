If you want to fly through your Tactics Academy lesson plan in Nikke, you’ll need to make sure you’re staying on top of your Lost Relic collection along the way. These can be especially tricky to find if you’re not paying close attention to the map, so we’re here to help you out. Here’s how to get the Seedy Club Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Seedy Club Blueprint Location

The Seedy Club Blueprint can be found in chapter 6 of Nikke’s campaign, titled Pilgrim. This is definitely one of the tougher chapters to get through, so it may take you a little bit to clear the map.

However, the Blueprint itself is located in the top right corner of the map, as pictured below:

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

Once you get there, simply look for the glowing spot on the ground. Click it to interact with it, and the Blueprint will get added to your collection.

How to Use the Seedy Club Blueprint

Like with all other building Blueprints, this one can be used to construct the Seedy Club back at your Outpost. Simply head back to the Outpost and click on an empty building slot, then build the Seedy Club there.

Building construction only takes fives seconds and it doesn’t cost any Credits, so this shouldn’t take long at all.

After you’ve built the Seedy Club, you’ll then be able to continue progressing through the Tactics Academy lessons, which will help to increase the amount of rewards you get from battle.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Seedy Club Blueprint in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list, No Caller ID event guide, and how to play the game in landscape mode.

