Front Mission 1st Remake Reveals Gameplay in New Trailer Showing Tactical JRPG Mecha Action

Forever Entertainment is bringing back the Strategy JRPG goodness of the Front Mission series.

Today Forever Entertainment released a brand new gameplay trailer of the Front Mission remake Front Mission 1st.

While the video is fairly brief, it showcases what you can expect from the remake’s gameplay on Nintendo Switch, including plenty of fighting among the series’ mecha, called Wanzer.

Of course, the game doesn’t just include renewed graphics, but it also brings forth a fully new game mode and tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics.

While the soundtrack had been fully orchestrated anew, the original version is also available as an option.

You can watch the trailer below.

Front Mission 1st will launch only on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 30, and pre-orders are starting on Nov. 16. That being said, Forever Entertainment has prior history of launching a remake on Switch first and then announcing other platforms afterward.

If you’re unfamiliar with Front Mission, it’s a classic tactical JRPG franchise that debuted in Japan in 1995 on Super Famicom.

Recently, Square Enix tried to bring it back with Left Alive, which is set in the same universe, but it certainly wasn’t what the fans wanted. Luckily, now, we’re finally getting the real thing.

The game was originally revealed at the beginning of the year.

We already know that Forever Entertainment is also bringing a remake of Front Mission 2, which was showcased in a trailer within a recent Nintendo Direct.