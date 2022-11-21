New Dungeon & Fighter Action RPG “Project Overkill” Looks Crazy in Gameplay Trailer

Screenshot via Nexon

Today Nexon released a new trailer of its upcoming game from the ultra-popular Dungeon & Fighter franchise code-named “Project Overkill.”

The game is an action RPG developed by Neople coming to PC, iOS, and Android that was already showcased before, but today we get to see some really spiffy gameplay.

It promises to “go beyond the original” Dungeon & Fighter Online thanks to a highly flexible fighting style featuring dozens of unique characters.

Speaking of characters, we certainly see some known faces that will be familiar to Dungeon & Fighter fans. The trailer was originally featured during the weekend at the popular South Korean gaming event G-Star.

At the moment, no release window has been shared, but the game certainly looks very promising.

The original Dungeon & Fighter Online is a very popular game, being one of the most played games in the world (admittedly a lot more in Asia than in the west) if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to get a follow-up.

Recently, Nexon has been expanding the franchise to different genres thanks to the fighting game DNF Duel, released earlier this year and developed by Arc System Works for PS5, PS4, and PC.

Even if you’re not familiar with the original Dungeon & Fighter Online but you’ve taken a look at DNF Duel, you should likely recognize plenty of its characters.