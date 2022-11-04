Don’t Hold Your Breath for the Degrassi Revival on HBO Max

Image Courtesy of Epitome Pictures

Earlier this year, on Jan. 13, 2022, it was announced that WarnerMedia Kids & Family had greenlit a revival of Degrassi, a once-popular Canadian high school drama that aired back in the 90s and 2000s. The series would’ve premiered on HBO Max with Degrassi franchise owner WildBrain serving as producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plans for a Degrassi revival have been thrown out the window as Warner Bros. decided to scrap the project altogether. The news comes as more scripted content has fallen to the dreaded axe held by new leadership at the studio.

In addition to WildBrain, the new Degrassi would’ve brought on Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) as series showrunners and followed students and teachers “living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.” The deal also included the U.S. streaming rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which currently remains on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery has made numerous cuts and cancelations over the past few months, including scrapping the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Frasier. CEO David Zaslav defended the cuts during the earnings call on Thursday by saying, “We didn’t take one show off a platform that would help us in any way” and vowing to “replace those shows with content that has a chance to be more successful, and have a larger audience.”

