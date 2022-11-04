Bruce Willis Is Taking Down Bad Guys on Christmas Again in a Brand New Action Movie

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate Films

Today, a new trailer for Bruce Willis’ action-thriller Detective Knight: Redemption landed online, bringing fans back to when Willis took out criminals at Nakatomi Tower in the 1988 classic Die Hard.

The Detective Knight series will serve as the Hollywood legend’s final hurrah, after announcing he would be stepping away from acting due to his health issues with aphasia. The announcement was made on Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore’s Instagram account on Mar. 30, 2022.

Willis began his portrayal as Detective James Knight in Lionsgate’s film Detective: Rouge, where his character was taken into custody by the end of the movie. The trailer for the sequel sees Detective Knight on the path toward redemption when he’s asked to take down a group of criminals who lead a city riot on Christmas night.

Although the actor is older than when he portrayed John McClane for the first time, Willis shows why he still poses a robust onscreen presence and can deliver a believable performance in an action movie. Detective Knight: Redemption is directed by Edward Drake, who wrote and directed the first installment of the action franchise and is set to return for the third and final film Detective Knight: Independence.

All three movies were filmed back-to-back, with the first entry being the first New Mexico film production since the infamous prop gun incident on the set of Alec Baldwin’s western project, Rust. Detective Knight: Redemption will arrive to select theaters, on demand, and digitally on Dec. 9, 2022.

