Brendan Fraser Makes a Triumphant Return in This Upcoming A24 Film

Image by Protozoa Pictures

Earlier this year, during the 2022 Venice Film Festival, A24’s newest upcoming film, The Whale, received a standing-ovation triumph. Today, the film, which is directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, got its first official trailer.

The Whale is a story of a 600 lb man that struggles to cope with his weight while also attempting to rekindle his relationship with his daughter. The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name, dealing with issues of internal struggle, family dysfunction, and humanity. It is located on the fringes of Mormon Country, Idaho.

Many are calling it a “Brendan Fraser Renaissance” as it’s the first leading role he’s had since 2010’s Extraordinary Measures. He is joined by Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Walking Dead), Ty Simpkins (Insidious), Sathya Sridharan, Hong Chau (Inherent Vice, Watchmen), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, Fear Street), and Samantha Morton.

The movie’s premise states, “Desperate to reunite with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a ferociously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen.” The film’s tone is both inspirational and a tear-jerker since, despite Fraser’s enormous physical transformation, his character proclaims, “People are amazing.”

As more details and trailers on the movie emerge in the weeks before its release date, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. The Whale is written by Samuel D. Hunter and is slated to hit cinemas on Dec. 9, 2022.

