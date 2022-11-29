Andor Might Have a Considerable Canon Contradiction Regarding Its Finale

Image Source: Andor ~ Lucasfilm

In a rare post-credit scene after the season finale of Andor, fans are shown an ominous glimpse of what everyone knew was coming; the construction of the Death Star. Cassian Andor is inexorably tied to the massive weapon of destruction with his role in Rogue One, so this foreshadowing is more than appropriate.

However, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have discovered a possible timeline contradiction from Revenge of the Sith.

Image Source: Andor & Revenge of the Sith ~ Lucasfilm

In the Andor finale, hundreds of droids work and skitter along the surface of a structure in space. It continues to pan out, and the Death Star is revealed, with its massive laser cannon still under construction. However, in Revenge of the Sith, which takes place years after Andor, there is a scene with the Emperor and Darth Vader looking up the Death Star being constructed, but it is much less completed than it was in Andor.

To add further confusion, the one thing that seems mostly completed in Revenge of the Sith is the laser canon lens, while in Andor, this appears to be the final piece being worked on. Plot holes and inconsistencies in movies and shows are nothing new and happen quite often, like the infamous bullet holes already in the wall during Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic speech in Pulp Fiction.

The showrunners could come up with many reasons to explain the inconsistency. One possible explanation is a redesign was ordered by the events of Revenge of the Sith. It will be interesting to see if this inconsistency is ever addressed.

