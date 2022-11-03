AMD Announces Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, & FSR 3

Image via AMD

AMD takes on Nvidia with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT.

Today AMD hosted an event to announce its upcoming graphics cards for PC, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

The new cards utilize the RDNA 3 architecture and will be released on Dec. 13.

The prices may actually sound surprising to those used to recent announcements, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $999, and the Radeon RX 7900 XT will be priced at $899.

The two cards also come with a whole lot of video RAM, 24GB GDDR6 for the XTX and 20 for the XT.

The XTX will also come with 96 compute units, 96 ray accelerators, 2300 MHz Game Frequency (the expected GPU clock when running “typical” game applications), 96 MB of Infinity Cache. Yes, whoever designed it liked the number 96.

The XT will be a bit scaled back, with 80 compute units and ray accelerators, 2000 MHz Game Frequency, and 80 MB of Infinity Cache.

In terms of performance, the XTX promises up to 139 FPS in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 98 FPS in God of War, 93 FPS in Red Dead Redemption 2, 109 FPS in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 138 FPS in Resident Evil Village with Ray Tracing, and 135 FPS in Doom Eternal with Ray Tracing, all at 4K resolution and maximum settings.

Both cards also come with DisplayPort 2.1 support.

On top of the cards, we also got the announcement of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, which promises twice the framerate compared to FSR 2 and will come in 2023.