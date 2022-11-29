All Working Codes In Roblox Apeirophobia

Image Source: Polaroid Studios via Twinfinite

Even though Roblox is aimed at younger gamers, there’s still a wealth of really cool horror experiences that are both popular and creepy. One that’s really making waves right now is Polaroid Studios’ first-person cat-and-mouse spook-’em-up, Apeirophobia, which tasks player with solving puzzle while avoiding eerie monsters. If you’ve arrived here, though, chances are you’re wondering what all working codes are in Roblox Apeirophobia. With that in mind, let’s get into it, shall we?

All Active Promo Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

Right now, there is only one active code that is working, which we’ve listed down below:

100kfavourites – Gives players a unique title

All Expired Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

At the moment, there are no expired codes currently in Apeirophobia.

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Apeirophobia

To redeem codes in Roblox Apeirophobia, follow these steps:

Start a game of Apeirophobia in Roblox.

At the main menu, press the codes button at the bottom of the menu.

Input the code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Click on ‘Redeem Code’.

Enjoy your new freebies.

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on what all working codes are in Roblox Apeirophobia.

