All Helheim Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok: The Eyes of Odin Favor Guide

With the end of the world approaching quickly and Fimbulwinter at its worst, Kratos and Atreus have a huge task ahead of them if they are to save the day. However, it is not always just about fighting the next big monster to make some progress. Sometimes, keeping your enemy in the dark is also a viable option. And going up against Odin, you are going to need all the help you can get. For anyone wondering about all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Helheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, here’s all the info to help you complete The Eyes of Odin Favor.

Helheim – All Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Thankfully, the trip to Helheim, in terms of finding all the Ravens, is a straightforward affair. This means that you can take care of all of them without backtracking. As long as you stay alert and follow our guide, you will be out of the freezing realm in no time.

The following list is arranged in chronological order as much as possible, so you can follow through from start to finish. However, you are free to pursue the Ravens in any manner you would like.

As usual, please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Helgrind

Raven #1

This Raven is hard to miss on your way to the objective in Helheim. Just remember to look up and into the distance to see the bird. Destroy it and carry on.

Raven #2

Located just above a very obvious Lore marker, don’t miss out on this particular Raven hiding between columns. Get rid of it, and you are essentially done with Odin’s Ravens in this realm.

If you have been religiously eliminating all of Odin’s Ravens in your adventure, this might be a good time to revisit Niflheim and get rewarded. After all, everyone could always use better equipment and Runic attacks, right?

With this information on all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Helheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, you are well set. For more help, be sure to check out our guides on what to do first in the game, how to get Hacksilver fast, and how to heal. Feel free to also peruse the related content below.

