After 16 Years, Gears of War Is Finally Getting a Live Film Adaptation on Netflix
Netflix announced today it will be partnering with The Coalition, current developer of the Gears of War franchise, to bring the third-person cover shooter to the streaming service with multiple projects. The Microsoft-owned franchise will be adapted into a live action feature film for Netflix, according to the announcement, with an adult animation series coming […]
The announcement also comes on the 16th anniversary of the franchise with the first Gears of War title launching for the Xbox 360 on Nov. 7, 2006. The Coalition released the latest entry, Gears 5, in 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and has been optimized for Xbox Series X|S. The series has sold over 40 million copies since the original game.
The Gears of War has had a storied relationship of coming to theaters with New Line Cinema first acquiring the rights in 2007 and underwent several rewrites until Universal Pictures took over in 2016. Former The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson said in 2019 the film was “moving forward” and the story would be an “alternate reality” that would be independent and not affect the game’s lore, though there no details on what the Netflix projects will be about.
