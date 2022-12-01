A Second Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Is Coming as an Early Christmas Present

Image Source: Capcom

What better Christmas present could there be besides more Street Fighter 6?

The first Street Fighter 6 beta was such a success that a new one is coming before the end of the year. Players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will get to test how the game has progressed in the last couple of months since the October beta.

The new closed beta will start on Dec. 16 and last until Dec. 19, just in time for the Christmas festivities to kick off.

In this new beta, players will get to enjoy the following modes:

Ranked Match

Casual Match

Battle Hub Match

Open Tournament

Extreme Battle

Game Center

Training Mode

The trailer’s description also mentions that players will get to try out an “input delay reduction feature.” That they explain as:

Added an option to reduce input delay in the Graphics menu. Turning this option on will shorten the gap between your inputs and the action happening on-screen. This is especially useful if you are using a monitor capable of displaying at 120Hz on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For the Steam version, the same effect can be achieved by turning this option on, setting Vsync to off, and setting the refresh rate to 120 Hz or higher. Please note that depending on the monitor, you may experience some tearing.

There will be eight playable characters available for beta participants:

Ryu

Chun-Li

Jamie

Luke

Kimberly

Juri

Guile

Ken

While Capcom revealed the fighting themes for E. Honda and Dhalsim only yesterday, they won’t be playable in this beta. Though, there is always hope for the next.

As before, this is a close beta, so it isn’t open to just anyone. There is good news for those who participated in the previous beta. The beta signup page says that “those who participated in the 1st Closed Beta Test will be able to continue playing in the 2nd Closed Beta Test. There is no need to apply again.”

For everyone else, you’ll want to go here to sign up, you’ll need a Capcom ID and have it linked to your platform of choice. If you need further help, we have a guide all about signing up to participate.

