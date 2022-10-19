God of War Ragnarok is nearly here, and the hype is only just now starting to peak. Fimbulwinter is on its way out, and the end is closing in, heightening the trials Kratos and Atreus must face in the wake of the impending apocalypse. To make matters worse, they’ve thoroughly upset the Norse pantheon for simply carrying out their loved one’s final wishes. While we wait for the end of the world to arrive, here are 8 ways to prepare for God of War Ragnarok.

Prepare Your Game Space

Your focus needs to be at 110 percent; leaving the couch is not an option. The fate of Kratos and Atreus hangs in the balance, and you cannot be bothered with mundane tasks like walking to the kitchen for supplies. To best prepare for the release of God of War Ragnarok is to ensure everything you need is within reach. Prepare your game space by gathering the following supplies:

Snacks and drinks, and maybe a tray to contain messes

Blankets and pillows for warmth and power naps

Your favorite pair of socks

While you’re at it, charge as many controllers as you have on hand. Having a controller die on you mid-game is a recipe for disaster, not to mention being tethered to your PlayStation if your charging cable is too short.

Clear Storage Space

You won’t be stepping foot in Midgard if you don’t have enough space on your PlayStation’s hard drive, especially if you frequently purchase digital copies. Even if you plan on picking up a physical copy of Ragnarok, you’ll need a fair bit of space to house the next masterpiece.

God of War Ragnarok will be one hefty download, reportedly taking up to nearly 91GB of storage, so start by deleting any titles you haven’t played in a while. If that isn’t enough, move on to screenshots and saved clips that you have no use for anymore.

Preorder & Preload

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to preorder God of War Ragnarok. Normally, you should be weary of preorders, but God of War Ragnarok is the exception; the previous entry was an absolute masterpiece. Ragnarok is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

With space carved out for the game—if you haven’t cleared enough storage space, do that now—you can also start preparing to preload God of War Ragnarok ahead of time. That means you can download the game, but it’ll be locked off until the very minute it reaches its release date.

Book Some Time Off

You weren’t planning on using that time for anything important, anyway, so why not for God of War Ragnarok? We won’t tell anyone. Think of it as a mental health day, and besides, that work isn’t going anywhere any time soon. It’ll still be there when you return.

A minimum of one day should suffice if you’re trying to be more responsible. For maximum comfort, turn off notifications and silence all work numbers. Enjoy your time off because we both know you’ve been working hard and definitely deserve it.

If you work a 9-to-5 job, book Nov. 9, 2022 off, as that’s the day God of War Ragnarok releases. As soon as you come home, get preloading started if you haven’t already done so, and take a nap to recharge.

Clean Your Home, Run Errands, & Enjoy Family Time

There’s nothing that disrupts rest and relaxation more than those nagging feelings of responsibility and expectation. When you know you have chores to do, it can really put a damper on your spirit. We suggest getting chores and errands out of the way a day or two before the release of Ragnarok.

Those dishes that have been piling up? Wash them or toss them in the dishwasher; you’ll need some anyway for the inevitable snacking you’ll be doing. That laundry that’s starting to smell? Get it done now, so you have a fresh pair of sweatpants and underwear for game night. And those cobwebs aren’t going to dust themselves.

Most importantly, spend some extra time with your family because you know, and we know, you’ll be legally dead for the next couple of days. It wouldn’t hurt having a secretary take your calls—then again, they’d probably take off for Ragnarok, too.

Official Soundtrack, Interviews, & Trailers

Aside from trailers, nothing gets people more hyped than a good soundtrack, and God of War’s original soundtrack—composed by Bear McCreary—is a masterpiece, full of haunting notes and hopeful tones. It’s the kind of soundtrack that would significantly reduce the quality of the game if it suddenly disappeared.

Of course, you can also rewatch the trailers for the sequel another thousand times. You’ll also find several interviews with the various directors as well as fun content like Felicia Day recapping God of War up until the start of Ragnarok.

Refresh Your Memory With Our Story Recap

God of War was released back in 2018, and that may have been the last time you interacted with the game (and how glorious it was). The stakes are even higher in Ragnarok, so if time is of the essence, then you can catch up with the gang once again by checking out our God of War story recap.

Kratos has come a long way since his days of crushing the skulls of his enemies and bringing down the Greek pantheon, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less deadly; in fact, he’s been focusing his Spartan rage in a much more productive, but equally destructive manner. On top of that, he’s a dad again, and parenthood tends to mellow people out.

Play Through God of War Again

Depending on what your schedule is like, it wouldn’t hurt to simply jump back into God of War (2018) and experience the story once again. It’s hands down the best way to reacquaint yourself with the characters, nuance, and all. Who doesn’t want to listen to Mimir retell stories from Norse mythology? That head could narrate grass growing, and it would still be entertaining.

More importantly, touching base with the game would be an excellent source of practice. The core of God of War’s combat isn’t changing, only expanding, so now is the time to revisit the Norse realms again and brush up on those parries and combos.

There you have it: 8 ways to prepare for God of War Ragnarok. The next chapter in the father-son duo is sure to be exciting. For more on God of War, there’s all kinds of content you can sink your teeth into listed below.

