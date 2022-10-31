Special Early Broadcast of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Happening Before Christmas

If you can’t watch the broadcast, we are still only two months or so from the premiere of Tokyo Revengers season 2.

Seeing as it has been over a year since the first season of Tokyo Revengers had its finale, fans have been patiently waiting. While we have known since December 2021 that the new season will be coming, earlier this year we also learned that viewers can expect it in January 2023. However, while that is great, it’s obviously not the best news we have.

On Dec. 24, a special broadcast will be held to show off the first three episodes of season two. The catch is that this event isn’t open to just anyone, and it also doesn’t seem like it will be streamed. But if you find yourself in Japan this Christmas, you’re certainly in the right area. The event will be taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama Conference Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. We weren’t kidding when we said there was a catch. It is unknown if this broadcast will be available at any point after, or if everyone else will just have to wait until the premiere of the second season.

If you aren’t able to make it (for obvious reasons) there has also been something new released for all Tokyo Revengers fans to enjoy. Seeing as we are only a bit over two months away from the new season (presumably), a new trailer has dropped to certainly get you hyped.

You can find the new trailer below, which is certain to prepare you for what comes next in the series.

If you’ve never heard of the anime but the trailer has you interested, Crunchyroll summarizes the series as:

Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that’s reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he’s standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he’s about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he’s back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life.

For those who like the read the manga before watching a show, you will soon be able to catch up as the manga is set to end on Nov. 17 in Japan in chapter 278 of volume 30.

Featured Image Source: Liden Films.

