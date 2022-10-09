This Classic JRPG Saga by Square Enix Has its Own Trains in Japan

If you needed any more evidence that Japan is an awesome country, perhaps actual trains dedicated to one of the most classic JRPG series by Square Enix will persuade you.

Saga prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu launched a collaboration with Square Enix’s Romancing SaGa series (Romancing SaGa X Saga Prefecture, get it?).

The centerpiece of the collaboration is represented by a whopping 16 trains decorated with the series’ art and characters that started operation yesterday (October 8) on the local Karatsu Line and Chikuhi Line.

The “Romancing SaGa Train Departure Ceremony” was hosted yesterday at JR Karatsu Station in Karatsu city, where the two lines connect.

SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu and producer Masanori Ichikawa attended the ceremony, alongside the president of the Kyushu Railway Company, the prefectural governor, and the five mayors of the cities connected by the lines.

Kawazu-san commented that even after 33 years since the debut of the series, he never thought such an event would be possible. He hopes that not only the people of Saga prefecture, but also gamers will enjoy it.

You can enjoy a few images of the event from the press release below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the SaGa series, it debuted in Makai Toushi SaGa in 1989, localized in the west as The Final Fantasy Legend.

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered releases on December 1 for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.