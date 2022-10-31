Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Believes Video Games Are “Really Cheap”

Today Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai launched a new video on his YouTube channel commenting on the price of video games.

Today Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai launched a new video on his YouTube channel commenting on the price of video games.

Sakurai-san recently opened a YouTube channel in which he talks mostly about game development, and in today’s video, he argues that games are really affordable.

He makes the comparison with other forms of entertainment, and games certainly come up on top in terms of the ratio between price and hours of entertainment provided.

Toward the end of the video, Sakurai-san also briefly discusses subscription services.

He concludes by mentioning that if there’s a game out there that you want to play or support, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it or play it through a subscription to support its creators.

You can watch the video for yourself below. Incidentally, the whole channel is very interesting if you want to hear more about Sakurai-san philosophy as a creator.

Incidentally, do keep in mind that he says clearly that this is his personal opinion. The whole channel belongs to Sakurai-san and is not affiliated with Nintendo.

Masahiro Sakurai’s latest game is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

You can read our review, while we wait to hear about Sakurai-san’s next project.