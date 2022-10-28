Marvel Snap’s Halloween Event Is Cute, But Lackluster

It’s no secret that events in Marvel Snap have been rather underwhelming. Even during the beta days, the events felt unrewarding, and were usually just glorified leaderboards or cube rush competitions to see who could rack up the most cubes in that limited time. The events have gotten a little better over time, with the Hydra vs. S.H.I.E.L.D. event encouraging a more competitive nature between two factions, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

The new Halloween event is now live in Marvel Snap, and will run till Nov. 8. Just like past events, accessing this one is weirdly obtuse. You still have to click on the News tab, then click on the event announcement itself to access the missions and rewards.

For this event, players will need to complete various missions to earn treats, which can then be used to unlock decorations to spice up a nice, spooky-themed backdrop in the game. Decorations include stickers of Morbius, a pumpkin, a bat, and a gravestone. The missions are also pretty much what you’d expect –play a certain number of games, play with decks containing specific cards, and so on and so forth.

Players will also get 100 Credits for participating in the event, which is nice, but ultimately there’s still very little incentive to actually take part. I’ve long advocated for UI improvements in the mobile app, and I still maintain that events need to be more easily accessible within the app itself. As it stands, the event is easily forgettable because it’s inconvenient to access, and the rewards aren’t all that attractive. Both these things result in a rather lackluster event overall, and while they’re certainly a step up from the glorified leaderboards with no participation rewards, here’s hoping that we’ll see more improvements over time.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

