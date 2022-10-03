Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Gets Release Date for PS5, PS4, PC, & Nintendo Switch

Today NIS America announced the western release date of Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society.

The game, which was originally released in Japan in 2020 with the title Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk for PS4 and PS Vita, will be released in North America and Europe for PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2023

It’s a follow-up to Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk, which also took about three years to be localized.

You can check out them new trailer below, dedicated to the story and characters, alongside the reveal trailer from a few weeks ago.

As you may guess from the title, it’s a dungeon-crawling JRPG in which the protagonist recruits animated puppet warriors belonging to a wide variety of classes and has to explore the mysterious Labyrinth of Galleria to retrieve magical artifacts known as Curios.

The art is by Takehito Harada of Disgaea fame, as you probably noticed in the trailer.

A Limited Edition is already available for pre-order for consoles (PS5, PS4, and Switch), while the PC version is exclusively digital as usual.

It’s priced at $89.99.