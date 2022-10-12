Black Adam Rocks His Way Into Fortnite this Month

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s newest movie, Black Adam, arriving in just a few weeks, what’s a better time than now for the Mega Star to return to the world of Fortnite? Well, The Rock is about to do just that.

⚡️THE #ManInBlack TAKES FORTNITE⚡️



Tune in TOMORROW to the #BlackAdam WORLD PREMIERE livestream on Twitch @ 6:30PM ET and catch the bad ass reveal of the #ManInBlack in @FortniteGame!



~ ba pic.twitter.com/upIQb4Q2XH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2022

First announced on his Twitter account, The Rock is back in Fortnite, this time as the title character in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam. “Tune in TOMORROW to the Black Adam WORLD PREMIERE Livestream on Twitch @ 6:30 PM ET and catch the badass reveal of the Man In Black in “@FortniteGame!”, Reads Johnson’s Tweet.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t Johnson’s first time being part of the Fortnite universe. Last year, when Season 1 of Fortnite’s third chapter launched, Johnson lent his voice and likeness to the role of The Foundation. During an animated cutscene for Chapter 2’s finale, he rescued Jonsey after he was tortured for information.

Black Adam is just the latest DC character to appear in Fortnite. Before this, a plethora of DC’s greatest heroes and villains have arrived in Epic Games’ Battle Royale title, including Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Catwoman, The Joker, est.

Additionally, Black Adam will soon debut in another free-to-play title, The Smash Bros. Inspired Fighting Game, MultiVersus.

Black Adam is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022. For more on Black Adam and the world of Fortnite, check out some of our content below.

