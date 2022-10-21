Black Adam Producer Frustrated Over Mid-Credit Scene Leak

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

***Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Adam***

Dwayne Johnson’s new Black Adam movie has finally been released to the public. Much of the excitement about the DCEU project stems from the appearance of a fan-favorite hero during the film’s mid-credit scene. Although the producers and Warner Bros. would’ve loved to have kept the mid-credit scene a secret, the scene leaked online days before the film hit theaters in the U.S.

During an interview with /Film, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia spoke about the film’s mid-credit scene and stated how frustrated he was when he found out it had leaked online.

“Oh my God, it is so frustrating. You work so hard, but look, we understand that this ending and this dream, this family dream that we had to bring to life, we knew that it was going to have an effect on the fans that were just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We heard them begging for it for so long. We’ve been wanting it for so long. It’s disappointing that it leaks. You hope that the fans that are so passionate about it really do their best to block it out so that they can go and get the movie and enjoy it.”

It’s very common for scenes and trailers of comic book projects to leak online. In 2014, the first full trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron leaked before Marvel officially released it. One year later, Warner Bros. suffered with the same thing when a low-quality version of their exclusive San Diego Comic-Con trailer for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad appeared on YouTube. The studio reacted by releasing a full-HD version hours later.

While Warner Bros. wanted to keep the mid-credit scene a secret, some could argue the cape was already out of the closet. For weeks Dwayne Johnson has teased a possible confrontation between Black Adam and Superman. The two superpowered beings even met briefly during Johnson’s DC League of Super-pets post-credit scene. Additionally, Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson are managed by producer Dany Garcia.

Still, it has to sting Warner Bros. really bad that they can’t keep these things under wraps. Hiram Garcia hopes the studio can somehow control these leaks in the future, but even he knows that’s a tall task.

“We’ve been working with Warner Bros. to try and get some of those things under control, but really, it spreads like wildfire. It’s something you always know you have to deal with when you start testing the movie.”

Black Adam is in theaters now.

