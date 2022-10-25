Amazon Teases the Wonders of the Wastelands & Vault 33 With Its First Fallout TV Series Image

Just in time to celebrate Fallout’s 25th Anniversary, Amazon Studios and Kilter Films released the first image of its upcoming adaptation of the series, with the photo teasing the cast of Vault Dwellers from Vault 33. It’s currently unknown if any returning characters from the games will appear in the series.

Created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Creators of Westworld), Amazon’s Fallout series was first announced in 2020. Joy and Nolan will also serve as writers and executive producers on the project, with Nolan directing the pilot episode and Todd Howard (Fallout 3 and Skyrim Director) serving as an executive producer. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider screenwriter) will act as the series showrunner and executive producer.

Walter Goggin (Justified) and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead) have been cast as lead roles, with Kyle Maclachlan (Twin Peaks), Aaron Moten (Disjointed), and Xelia Mendes-Jones serving as series regulars. Amazon and Kilter have not revealed if any of its announced cast members were in the photo.

While the Fallout TV series won’t be around for some time, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up on the series with Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 being available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. Additionally, the next big game from Bethesda, Starfield, will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime in early 2023.

