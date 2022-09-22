Biomechanical Body Horror Game Scorn Gets New Prologue Footage

Ebb Software and Kepler Interactive’s biomechanical survival horror game has released almost ten minutes of footage from the game’s prologue.

Ebb Software and Kepler Interactive have released nearly nine minutes of gameplay footage from Scorn, their upcoming first-person survival horror title inspired by the art of H. R. Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński.

The prologue sees the protagonist, an unnamed humanoid, waking up in a surreal environment with no shortage of creepy set pieces and unnerving, angular designs that blur the line between living organisms and machines.

H.R. Giger is well known for pioneering this aesthetic style of art and is best known for his work on Ridley Scott’s film Alien from 1979, on which he worked as a member of the movie’s special effects team.

Zdzisław Beksiński is known for his paintings depicting a dystopian, surrealistic style with a heavy emphasis on surreal architecture.

The prologue gameplay can be viewed fully below.

Get an early peek at 8 minutes of new gameplay and prepare to take your first few steps into Scorn’s truly unsettling hellscape next month. With a first look at the game’s first grotesque puzzle, this new gameplay walkthrough gives players a glimpse at the immersive nightmare that awaits. Scorn makes its way to PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on October 21.

Fans have been eager to get their hands on Scorn for quite some time. The game was initially revealed in November of 2014, and since then has seen sporadic updates and teasers before confirming its release date in June of this year.

The game will be available on October 21, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X|S, including a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

