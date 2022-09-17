My Dress-Up Darling Anime Season 2 Announced and the World Is Officially a Better Place

Image Source: Aniplex

My Dress-Up Darling, known in Japan as “Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru” has certainly proven to be one of the most appreciated anime series of 2022, so many have been waiting for the announcement of a second season with bated breath.

That wait has now ended, s Aniplex has officially announced that a second season is in production.

While the announcement does not include details on air dates or basically anything else, it’s definitely great news for those who can’t wait for more of My Dress-Up Darling’s heartwarming mix of romance, comedy, and a bit of healthy fanservice.

While we did not get further details, the announcement was accompanied by a trailer that showcases some of the best moments of the first series, which you can see below.

The title is expected to appear at the Aniplex Online Fest at the end of next week, so there’s a chance that we’ll hear and perhaps see more then.

If you’re unfamiliar with My Dress-Up Darling, it debuted as a seinen manga by Shinichi Fukuda published by Square Enix in Young Gangan in 2018, and serialization is still ongoing.

The first season of the anime debuted at the beginning of 2022, animated by Cloverworks and aired in the west by Crunchyroll.