Ghost in the Shell: Arise Writer & Fullmetal Alchemist Mangaka Team Up For “Moonrise” Anime Coming to Netflix

Today Netflix announced a new original sci-fi series titled Moonrise.

The anime comes with a rather star-studded pedigree. The script is by Tou Ubukata novelist known for Mardock Scramble and Heroic Age, and screenwriter of Ghost in the Shell: Arise, RWBY: Ice Queendom, and more.

The character design is by Hiromu Arakawa, creator of the original Fullmetal Alchemist manga and more.

We’ll have to wait a while to watch Moonrise, as its debut is set all the way in 2024.

The animation is by Wit Studio, which worked on Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, Vinland Saga, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Seraph of the End, and many more.

You can check out the trailer below.

Here’s how Netflix officially describes this interesting anime.