Minecraft Live 2022 Teased With New Trailer; Promises Plenty of News About the Game

Today Microsoft and Mojang released a new trailer teasing this year’s Minecraft Live celebration, which is coming next month.

The event will air on October 15 at noon EDT, 9:00 am PDT, 5:00 pm BST, or 6:00 pm CEST depending on where you live.

It promises plenty of news about the game and its upcoming updates, and it’s pretty much where Mojang makes its biggest announcements and shows off what players can expect from the next year of Minecraft (and at times even beyond that).

On top of that, we can expect in-depth interviews with the development team, the traditional community vote, and much more.

You can check out the trailer below.

Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. There probably are more devices, but I’ve lost track.

Recently, Mojang put the two separate PC versions of the game (Bedrock and Java) in a single package, letting players purchase both at once and then simply pick whichever they want to play.

Of course, you can expect a full report about all the announcements and reveals that will be made at Minecraft Live here on Twinfinite, as soon as the event airs.