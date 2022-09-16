Metal: Hellsinger Clothing Collection by DRKN Now Available for Purchase

To coincide with the FPS/rhythm game’s official launch, Metal: Hellsinger has announced a collaboration with streetwear brand DRKN to sell official clothing bearing the title’s name and artwork.

The collection features a leather biker jacket, black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black shirts in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve variants. The shorts and sweatpants range between $50 and $99 USD, while the leather jacket is available for $699.

Most of the clothing features the game’s title prominently and artwork of Metal: Hellsinger’s protagonist, the Unknown. All articles are currently available for purchase, but it’s worth noting that the biker jacket is a pre-order item that isn’t set to ship until December of 2022. They may just be the perfect item for fans of the game on the hunt for new additions to their wardrobe.

If you’re interested in purchasing or simply taking a closer look at the collection, you can do so by visiting the collection page on DRKN’s website. The brand is directly inspired by games, based in Stockholm, and has been doing business since 2015.

Hell is about to get hotter.



We partnered with @DRKN_OFFICIAL to bring you the hottest Metal: Hellsinger merch there is.



Now you can slay to the beat in style.



🔥 https://t.co/0a8ma0OFlV pic.twitter.com/i6jpqc5SmF — Metal: Hellsinger 🤘😈🔥 OUT NOW! (@MetalHellsinger) September 15, 2022

In other Metal: Hellsinger news, the game officially announced that the PC version will be receiving an update adding support for custom music mods. If you’re looking to learn more about Metal: Hellsinger’s gameplay, be sure to check out our ranking of the weapons from worst to best.

